Cardinals' Bryson Albright: Joins Cards' 53-man roster
Albright signed a contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Albright bounced between the Bills' practice squad and 53-man roster last season, and has spent this season on the Cardinals' practice squad. The 23-year-old will likely serve as a reserve linebacker and special teams player.
