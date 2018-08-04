Cardinals' Bryson Albright: Reverts to IR
Albright (undisclosed) cleared waivers Saturday and reverted back to the Cardinals' injured reserve per the NFL Media official transaction log.
Albright suited up for seven games with the Cardinals last season. His role was primarily on special teams, as he saw just three snaps on defense. Unless he reaches an injury settlement with Arizona, he will be sidelined for the remainder of the year.
