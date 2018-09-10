Cardinals' Budda Baker: 11 tackles in opener loss
Baker tallied 11 tackles in Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Redskins.
Baker was impressive in his rookie campaign a year ago and picked up right where he left off. The 22-year-old safety has yet to snag an interception in 17 career games, but he's been a rangy safety who's been able to rack up tackles. Look for him to be a key player on the Cardinals' defense next week against the Rams.
