Baker recorded 13 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Baker tied a game-high in tackles Sunday, as the rookie logged a season-high 72 defensive snaps in the contest. Although he was a integral part of the Cardinals' defense Sunday, it is his special team skills that got Baker elected to the Pro Bowl earlier in the week. He is still poised to see a healthy dose of defensive reps in Sunday's season-finale against the Seahawks.