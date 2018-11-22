Cardinals' Budda Baker: Absent from Wednesday's practice
Baker (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Baker sat out Arizona's loss to the Raiders in Week 11 due to an undisclosed knee injury, does not appears to be nearing a return to full health. The IDP standout's chances of suiting up Week 12 are murky at best, so his participation in practice Thursday and Friday warrants close monitoring. If Baker is unable to suit up Sunday, the Cardinals' secondary could face a serious challenge in containing the Philip Rivers-led Chargers' air attack.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know for Week 12
Heath Cummings is worried about targets in New England and expecting a bounce back for the...