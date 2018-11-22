Baker (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Baker sat out Arizona's loss to the Raiders in Week 11 due to an undisclosed knee injury, does not appears to be nearing a return to full health. The IDP standout's chances of suiting up Week 12 are murky at best, so his participation in practice Thursday and Friday warrants close monitoring. If Baker is unable to suit up Sunday, the Cardinals' secondary could face a serious challenge in containing the Philip Rivers-led Chargers' air attack.

