Baker recorded five tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 27-10 defeat to the Seahawks.

Baker is matching his tackle pace from last season, with 29 through four games. That's enough to make him a viable IDP on a weekly basis, but he's only made one smash play (a forced fumble) at the quarter mark of the campaign. The Cardinals have the fourth-fewest turnovers (three) in the NFL to date, so Baker and company seemingly are due for an upsurge in takeaways.

