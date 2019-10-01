Cardinals' Budda Baker: Accrues five tackles in Week 4
Baker recorded five tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 27-10 defeat to the Seahawks.
Baker is matching his tackle pace from last season, with 29 through four games. That's enough to make him a viable IDP on a weekly basis, but he's only made one smash play (a forced fumble) at the quarter mark of the campaign. The Cardinals have the fourth-fewest turnovers (three) in the NFL to date, so Baker and company seemingly are due for an upsurge in takeaways.
