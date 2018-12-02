Cardinals' Budda Baker: Active Sunday
Baker (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Baker was held out last week due to his knee injury and was questionable entering Sunday's game despite being a full participant at practice Friday. He'll figure to resume his role as a starting safety alongside Antoine Bethea.
