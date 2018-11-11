Baker (foot) is active for Sunday's game at Kansas City, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

With a sudden appearance on the injury report Thursday, Baker spurred worries that the first DNP of his career was possible. That said, he reappeared Friday with a limited session, setting himself up to resume his first full season as a starter. With 72 tackles, including two sacks, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in eight games, Baker is a must-start IDP on a weekly basis.