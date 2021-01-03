Baker (neck) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Baker was unable to practice Friday due to the neck injury, but he's been cleared to play Sunday after being listed as questionable. The 24-year-old has played at least 90 percent of the defensive snaps in every game this season besides his absence in Week 4.
