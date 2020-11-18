Baker (groin) was not listed on the team's injury report Wednesday.
It was estimated that Baker was a limited participant for Tuesday's practice, but this news is evidence that the Pro Bowler will be ready for Thursday's game against the Seahawks. Baker played every defensive snap in last week's miraculous win over the Bills, racking up nine tackles (seven solo) and a pass break up, so expect more of the same from the Washington product Thursday.
