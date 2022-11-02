Baker compiled 10 tackles and a pass defense during Sunday's 34-26 defeat in Minnesota.
For the first time since the season opener, Baker reached double-digit tackles, which kept him in the lead among Cardinals in the category and ensured he's among the top 21 in the entire NFL. Other than stops, though, he doesn't contribute much else in the box score, as his only other notable stat is a forced fumble from Week 3 against the Rams. In any case, Baker will remain one of the three consistent Cards (also, Zaven Collins and Jalen Thompson) to produce positive IDP results on a weekly basis.
