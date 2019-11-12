Baker compiled 10 tackles (nine solo), two pass defenses, one QB hit and one fumble recovery during Sunday's 30-27 loss at Tampa Bay.

Yet again, Baker played 100 percent of the defensive snaps, marking the seventh time he's done so in 10 games this season. After his third consecutive double-digit tackle outing as well, Baker leads all defensive backs in the category and is fourth overall in the NFL. With the 49ers on tap this Sunday, Baker will attempt to replicate his 13-tackle performance against them from Week 9.