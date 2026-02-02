Baker accrued 120 tackles, including 0.5 sack, five pass defenses (one interception) and one fumble recovery in 16 regular-season games in 2025.

After posting a career-high 164 tackles during the 2024 campaign, Baker was a bit more muted in box scores this season, but he still finished with triple-digit stops for the sixth time in his nine-year career and was one of five defensive backs league wide to reach 120. He also picked off a pass for the first time since 2022. The 30-year-old has two years remaining on his current contract, so he should remain a top-tier IDP option this coming season.