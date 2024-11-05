Baker finished with 12 tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's 29-9 win over the Bears.
The veteran safety is now second in the league in tackles with 91 and tied for first in solo tackles with 58. Baker also has two pass breakups on the year. He has played on every defensive snap in six of nine games and on at least 85 percent of the defensive snaps in all nine contests.
