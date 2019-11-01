Cardinals' Budda Baker: Another big tackling day
Baker recorded 13 tackles (11 solo) and three defended passes during Thursday's 28-25 loss to the 49ers.
Baker has now logged two consecutive games with more than 10 tackles. The third-year pro has played more than 95 percent of snaps on defense in every game this season and is averaging 8.4 tackles per contest, making him an every-week starter in IDP formats.
