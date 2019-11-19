Play

Baker recorded 13 tackles during Sunday's 36-26 loss to the 49ers.

Baker just keeps on churning out high tackle numbers and is now up to 98 on the year. While the Washington product admittedly leaves something to be desired in his peripheral stats, Baker will continue to rank among the top defensive backs in all IDP formats as long as he stays healthy.

