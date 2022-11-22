Baker racked up 10 tackles and a pass defense during Monday's 38-10 defeat to the 49ers.
Baker was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain after Week 9, a diagnosis that typically is accompanied by an absence of some sort. But he's been able to play through the pain, following an 80 percent snap share Week 10 with all of the defensive snaps Monday. Baker now has reached double-digit stops in three of the last four contests, pushing him to 12th in the NFL with 85. As a result, he's upholding his standing as one of the top-tier IDPs.