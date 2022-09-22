Baker accrued six tackles and a quarterback hit during Sunday's 29-23 overtime win in Las Vegas.
Baker's Week 2 tackle tally was more than cut in half from the 13 he racked up in the season opener, and he now sits in a tie with fellow safety Jalen Thompson for the team lead in the category with 19. Still, the QB hit reminds managers that Baker occasionally gets after opposing signal-callers, having compiled 7.5 sacks in 80 career contests. He'll aim to be active again on the tackle front, at the very least, Sunday versus the Rams.
More News
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Paces team in tackles Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: No issues post-concussion•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Out of hospital, going home•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Exits on stretcher•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Active for Week 17•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Questionable for Week 17•