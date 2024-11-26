Baker finished with seven tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Seahawks.
The veteran safety also played on every defensive snap for the eighth time in 11 games and increased his season tackle total to 107 (68 solo), the fifth-best mark in the league. With six regular-season games to go, Baker is only 40 tackles shy of his career high of 147, set in 2019.
