Baker (ankle) is active for Sunday's contest at the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

In the wake of a Week 9 loss to the Seahawks, Baker was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, which was expected to sideline him for 2-to-3 weeks. Arizona changed course with the free safety Friday, as a limited practice was followed by a questionable designation for Week 10. Now that he's been cleared to play Sunday, Baker could have a cap on his reps. However, if he's able to handle his normal workload, he'll be looking to reach double-digit tackles for a third consecutive game.