Cardinals' Budda Baker: Being evaluated for concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baker is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Baker left the game in the third quarter with a head injury and is being evaluated by one of the league's independent neurologists for a concussion. If he is deemed to have suffered the injury, he will be unable to return to Sunday's contest and will have to enter the league's concussion protocol.
More News
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Cleared to return•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Posts eight tackles in defeat•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Tallies six stops in Week 14 defeat•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Compiles nine tackles Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Very involved in Week 12•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Posts eight stops vs. San Fran•