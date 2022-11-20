Baker doesn't have an injury designation for Monday's matchup against the 49ers, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Baker didn't practice Thursday due to a lingering ankle injury, progressed to a limited participant Friday and was full go Saturday, putting him in line to play Monday. He played through the issue in Week 10 and recorded four tackles and one interception but saw a season-low 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps.