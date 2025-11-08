Baker (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

A hamstring injury limited Baker in the first two practices of Week 10 prep, but the veteran safety has been cleared to play against Seattle after logging a full practice Friday. The 2017 second-rounder has accumulated 56 tackles (26 solo), two pass defenses and one fumble recovery across eight regular-season games.