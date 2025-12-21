Cardinals' Budda Baker: Cleared to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baker (concussion) has been cleared to return to Sunday's matchup versus the Falcons, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.
Baker has returned to the game after briefly exiting in order to be evaluated for a concussion. The 29-year-old should continue to serve as the team's top option at free safety.
