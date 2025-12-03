Cardinals' Budda Baker: Compiles nine tackles Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baker recorded nine tackles (three solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 20-17 loss at Tampa Bay.
With another nice day in the box score in Week 13, Baker has now tallied at least seven tackles in five of his last six games. He's easily on pace for the sixth 100-plus tackle season of his career and projects as a good IDP play in most formats in a Week 14 matchup versus the Rams.
