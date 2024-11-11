Baker recorded nine total tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional two tackles for loss, and defended one pass in Sunday's 31-6 win over the Jets.

Baker stuffed the stat sheet in Sunday's blowout win, continuing to add to one of his most productive season in the NFL. The All-Pro safety has now accumulated 100 total tackles (the second-most in the NFL), including 1.0 sacks, and three passes defended through the Cardinals' first 10 games this season. Arizona has a Week 11 bye; however, Baker is expected to keep building on his incredible 2024 campaign when the Cardinals take on the Seahawks in Week 12.