Baker produced 118 tackles (90 solo), six pass defenses, two interceptions, two sacks and one forced fumble in 15 contests during the 2020 campaign.

Baker tied for the team lead in tackles with Jordan Hicks and ranked second among NFL defensive backs in the category behind only Jordan Poyer (124). While his number of stops fell 29 shy of his 147 from 2019, Baker continued to show off an ability to brush off injuries, missing just the third game of his career due to a torn UCL in his thumb Week 4 and playing through groin and neck issues in the second half of the season. After signing a lucrative four-year extension back in August, he's set to be one of the top IDP contributors on the back end for the foreseeable future.