Baker received a $300,000 signing bonus and can earn up to $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives this season, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Baker, who approaches the last two years of his four-year, $59 million contract, requested a trade in April after contract extension talks with the Cardinals broke down but opted to show up for mandatory minicamp in June. He earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection last year after recording 111 tackles, seven pass deflections, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 15 games. The added bonuses and incentives mean that Baker, a 2017 second-round pick, will once again lead the Cardinals' defense heading into the 2023 season.