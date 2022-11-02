Baker didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Kevin Parrish Jr. of the Cardinals' official site reports.
After his second tally of double-digit tackles (10) this past Sunday in Minnesota, Baker continues to pace the Cardinals and also rank 21st in the NFL in the category with 60 in eight games. With a DNP on his ledger to begin Week 9 prep, his status now will need to be watched for IDP purposes. An absent or limited Baker likely would cede tackle opportunities to fellow safety Jalen Thompson and inside linebackers Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons.
