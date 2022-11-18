Baker (ankle) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Despite coming out of Week 9 action with a high-ankle sprain, Baker only needed one limited session last week to be able to suit up this past Sunday at the Rams, where he took on a smaller snap share than normal (80 percent) and recorded four tackles and his first interception of the season. He's kicking off Week 11 prep with a DNP, but he'll have two more opportunities to mix into drills ahead of Monday's contest against the 49ers in Mexico City. Whether or not he does so remains to be seen, but Chris Banjo and inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons would be the candidates to cover for an absent Baker at free safety.
