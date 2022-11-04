Baker (ankle) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
With no practice reps yet this week, the Cardinals' leading tackler with 60 may be trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's game versus the Seahawks. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph told Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic on Thursday that he's hopeful Baker will mix into drills in some capacity Friday but also was unsure of the safety's availability for Week 9. Baker's status may receive some clarity when Arizona posts its final injury report of the week Friday.
