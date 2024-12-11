Baker totaled 18 tackles (eight solo) during Arizona's loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Baker had one of his best games of the campaign despite the loss as he racked up a season-high 18 tackles. Throughout 13 games played, the 28-year-old has compiled 132 tackles (81 solo), with 2.0 sacks, and will look to add to his total during the team's Week 15 matchup versus New England.