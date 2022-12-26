Despite having played every defensive snap in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Buccaneers, Baker suffered a fractured shoulder and has been ruled out for the final two games of the regular season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Baker, Arizona's Pro-Bowl safety and team captain, sustained a fractured shoulder at some point during the Week 16 matchup versus Tampa Bay and won't return for the rest of the campaign as a result. The 26-year-old now concludes his sixth year in the league with 111 tackles, two interceptions and seven passes defensed across 15 games played. Chris Banjo is now in line to fill Baker's vacated starting safety spot when the Cardinals square off against the Falcons on New Year's Day.