Baker (groin) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The 24-year-old was questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills due to the groin issue but played every defensive snap and totaled nine tackles, so it's not a major surprise to see him estimated as limited to being the week. Baker remains on track to play Thursday against the Seahawks, and he could avoid an injury designation altogether if able to practice fully in the next two days.