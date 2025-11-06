Cardinals' Budda Baker: Estimated as limited
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baker (hamstring) was estimated to be a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official website reports.
Baker popped up on the injury report to open the week with an apparent hamstring issue, but his ability to practice in any capacity is a good sign. The safety will have two more chances to log a full practice before Sunday's game versus the Seahawks.
More News
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Seven stops in MNF win•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Productive day in Week 7•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Solid outing in loss•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Five tackles in loss•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Makes five tackles in loss•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Six tackles vs. San Francisco•