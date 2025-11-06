default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Baker (hamstring) was estimated to be a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official website reports.

Baker popped up on the injury report to open the week with an apparent hamstring issue, but his ability to practice in any capacity is a good sign. The safety will have two more chances to log a full practice before Sunday's game versus the Seahawks.

More News