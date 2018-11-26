Coach Steve Wilks said he's "very hopeful" that Baker (knee) will suit up for Sunday's game against the Packers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Baker has missed two consecutive games due to a lingering knee issue, but appears to be nearing a return to health. The second-year safety may need to fully return to practice before retaking the field, so his participation in this week's drills will be worth monitoring. If Baker is able to suit up Sunday against the Packers, he'll draw the start at strong safety.