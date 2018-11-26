Cardinals' Budda Baker: Expected to play Week 13
Coach Steve Wilks said he's "very hopeful" that Baker (knee) will suit up for Sunday's game against the Packers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Baker has missed two consecutive games due to a lingering knee issue, but appears to be nearing a return to health. The second-year safety may need to fully return to practice before retaking the field, so his participation in this week's drills will be worth monitoring. If Baker is able to suit up Sunday against the Packers, he'll draw the start at strong safety.
More News
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Fits in some drills Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Sits out another practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...