Baker (ankle), who is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, is expected to play, according to Fox's Jay Glazer.
Baker didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to an ankle injury but returned in a limited fashion Friday. Still, double check his status when the Cardinals' inactives are posted ahead of the team's 4:05 ET kickoff.
More News
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Dealing with ankle issue•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Another 10 tackles Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Six more tackles Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Logs eight more tackles Sunday•