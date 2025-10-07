default-cbs-image
Baker recorded five total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 22-21 loss to the Titans.

Baker was able to reach at least five stops for the fifth game in a row to open the year, while his four solo tackles were his highest total since Week 2. The safety is now up to 34 total tackles (16 solo), while also adding a pass defensed over five contests this season.

