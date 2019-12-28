Play

Baker (quadriceps) was a full participant at Friday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Baker was limited at both Wednesday's and Thursday's sessions, but a full practice means he is expected to gear up against the Rams for Arizona's season finale. Chris Banjo will serve as Baker's backup at safety.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends