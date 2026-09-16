Baker recorded five tackles (four solo), including 0.5 sacks, during the Cardinals' 26-14 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Baker and linebacker Jack Gibbens combined for an eight-yard sack on Justin Herbert late in the fourth quarter, setting back any dim hopes the Chargers had of making a late comeback. The combined sack matched Baker's total from last season, and he was one of three Cardinals to play all 55 defensive snaps in Sunday's win. The veteran safety has six 100-plus tackle campaigns under his belt, but he'll need more production in the box score in order to make it seven seasons reaching that milestone.