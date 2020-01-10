Cardinals' Budda Baker: Goes for career high in tackles
Baker racked up a career-best 147 tackles (104 solo) in 16 contests during the 2019 season.
Baker has been a tackle machine during three pro campaigns, with a pro-rated number of 112.3 tackles per 16 games played. However, other counting stats have been somewhat sporadic, as he's recorded 14 pass defenses, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 3.5 sacks and one defensive TD in 46 career outings. In the end, the free safety is perhaps the safest bet to produce for IDP purposes among all defensive backs.
