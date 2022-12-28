Baker (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Baker suffered a fractured shoulder in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, and he had already been ruled out for the remainder of the season. So, his move to IR was just a formality at this point. Chris Banjo will now likely step up and play an increased role to close out the season, while Baker will prepare to be ready to play in 2023.
