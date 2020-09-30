Baker (thumb) has undergone surgery to address a UCL tear in his thumb, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury declined to give a specific timetable for Baker's recovery, but he did say that he hopes the star safety will return "sooner rather than later." Nonetheless, Baker is trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's contest in Carolina. He may be able to avoid a long stint on the sideline if he's able to play with a cast or splint on his thumb.