Baker (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Seahawks.
After being listed as a limited participant on the Cardinals' first two practice reports of the week, Baker was a full participant Wednesday, clearing the way for him to play Week 11. The 24-year-old has been one of the top IDPs among secondary players this season, totaling 73 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble through eight games.
