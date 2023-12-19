Baker accounted for five tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 45-29 loss to San Francisco.

Baker entered Sunday's game with an official 'questionable' tag due to an illness, but he manage to play through the issue and handled his usual starting role. He did handle 98 percent of defensive snaps, however, his first time in nine appearances this season without playing 100 percent of snaps. The standout safety will look to make a larger impact on the road against Justin Fields and the Bears in Week 16.