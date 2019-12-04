Play

Baker made 12 tackles (nine solo) during Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Rams.

Baker has recorded 61 tackles in his last five contests. The third-year pro has already notched a career-high 110 tackles on the year, and he continues to perform strongly as a run stopper. He'll look to keep up his momentum against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

