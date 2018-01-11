Baker accrued 74 tackles (58 solo), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one sack in 16 games during the 2017 season.

Primarily a stud special teamer for the first half of his rookie campaign, Baker was pressed into action Week 9 after strong safety Tyvon Branch suffered a torn ACL. Baker parlayed a nine-tackle performance in that game into a starting gig thereafter, a seven-game span in which he racked up 50 tackles. Due to his nose for the ball and the Cardinals' propensity to deploy five or more defensive backs on most plays, the 2017 second-round pick will have a regular spot in the secondary for the foreseeable future.