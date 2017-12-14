Baker (thigh) turned in a limited practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Baker has been eased into Week 15 prep due to a thigh injury, which sidelined him from the entirety of Wednesday's session. Now on a plausible road to active status Sunday at Washington, the rookie will look to uphold his standard from four consecutive starts in which he accrued 33 tackles (27 solo), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.