Baker signed a three-year, $54 million extension with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Baker's extension includes $30 million guaranteed, and his $18 million APY is the third largest for a safety in NFL history behind Antoine Winfield ($21 million) and Derwin James ($19 million). Baker has played every single snap in 11 of 14 regular-season games and has accumulated 142 tackles (88 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and three pass defenses. He should surpass his career-best tackling total from the 2019 campaign (147 tackles across 16 regular-season games) against the Panthers on Sunday.