Baker racked up eight tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

Baker continues to put up monstrous tackle numbers from his safety position, with his total now sitting at 118 through 13 games. Baker could be in for another big performance next week in what could be a high-scoring affair against the Browns.

